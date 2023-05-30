NAB summons Sheikh Rashid in NCA case today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has re-summoned former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed today (Tuesday) to appear before a Combined Investigating Team in a £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.
He has been directed to record his statement being a cabinet member of the government of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was asked to appear before the team last week but he skipped and instead sent his lawyer. Now, the CIT has again summoned him to record his statement at 11am.
