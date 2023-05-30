ACP theatre students stage performance after being trained by US expert

Students of the theatre school of the Arts Council of Pakistan on Monday staged a theatre performance after being trained by American theatre instructor Hannah Gaff. Those who witnessed the performance included American Consulate Public Affairs Officer Lee McManis and ACP President Muhammad Ahmad Shah. The event was moderated by Ahsan Bari. Speaking on the occasion, McManis said there was a lot of talent in Pakistan, and theatre programmes played an important role in connecting the culture and people of Pakistan and the United States. Gaff said Pakistan and ACP had settled in her heart. She termed the ACP her home and said its students were very talented. The American theatre instructor also thanked the ACP president and expressed the hope that she would continue to come to Pakistan for different projects in the future. In the theatre display, different stories and dances were presented. The training offered by Gaff to the ACP students was appreciated by the audience.