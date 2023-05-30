‘PTI leaders misled youth’

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders of instigating their workers to resort to vandalism and attacks on the important government and military buildings to hide their corrupt practices, which were being exposed with each passing day, and thus evade imprisonment.

Addressing a function with regard to Youth Talent Hunt Programme at the historic Islamia College University here on Monday, he said May 9 would be remembered as a black day in the history of the country on the PTI leaders and workers attacked and desecrated the martyrs’ monuments and important buildings including Jinnah House.

He said that the corruption of PTI leadership had been exposed and they were afraid of the prison due to which they instigated the party workers for sabotage activities.

The special assistant said the overwhelming participation of patriotic youth and Pakistanis on martyrs’ day rallies and on Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28 proved that the nation had rejected PTI leadership, who were responsible for the turmoil on May 9.

He said that on May 28 the people of Pakistan gave a strong message that they would not support anyone who was responsible for an attack on the Jinnah House and desecration of the martyrs’ monuments.

Attuallah Tarar said that PTI leadership always misled youth and tried to instigate them against the state institutions and armed forces of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government on the other hand distributed laptops among youth and encouraged them to participate in nation building process.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would continue efforts to provide different platforms to youth to play their imperative role in prosperity and development of the country.