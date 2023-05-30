Rehabilitation of FC school ordered

TIMERGARA: Commissioner Malakand division Shahidullah Khan on Monday visited the FC Fort at Chakdarra and FC Public School and College, Balambat and issued directives to rehabilitate the school as soon as possible so that the studies of students may not be affected.

The FC Fort and FC School were vandalised by protesters on May 9, soon after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.While chairing an introductory meeting with the officials of line departments at the office of the deputy commissioner Lower Dir , Commissioner of Malakand division Shahidullah Khan urged the officials to improve delivery of public services and facilitate the citizens, besides ensuring timely attendance of the staff. He asked the officials to ensure timely competition of all the ongoing projects.

Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir Iftikhar Ahmad Marwat gave a detailed briefing to the commissioner regarding the ongoing development projects, including Sanam Dam Adenzai, establishment of Dir University, Talash bypass road, Dir motorway, green belt Balambat, Balambat family park, Balambat irrigation channel, Timergara Khwar under beautification project and land settlement operation in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Abdul Wali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (finance and planning) Jan Muhammad, all the assistant commissioners and heads of all line departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Marwat requested the commissioner to arrange funds for Timergara Khwar project so that the project may be completed before the monsoon rains.The commissioner visited DHQ hospital Timergara and inaugurated the mammographic machine there. He was told that the mammographic machine was a modern breast cancer screening device.

Shahidullah Khan also visited the Koto hydropower project where the project director Sultani Rome gave a detailed briefing and said that 90 percent construction work on the 40.8mw power project had been completed.