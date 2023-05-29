PHC CJ calls for quick disposal of cases

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Mussarat Hilali has called for a quick disposal of family cases and those of under-trial prisoners. She issued the directives as she chaired a meeting of the district and sessions judges from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The judges of the administrative committee of the PHC attended the meeting as well.

The family judges, she urged, should play a proactive role in consolidating the social fabric by making strenuous efforts to resolve family disputes between the parties amicably through persuasive conciliatory sessions.

The PHC chief justice underlined the need for concluding family cases within the stipulated timeline. Talking of the conditions in prisons, Justice Mussarat Hilali said as a result of her personal visits to several jails of the province after assuming the office, she came to know about the miserable conditions of the prisoners due to overcrowding, coupled with the lack of facilities.

The PHC chief justice stressed the need for promptly deciding the cases of under-trial prisoners.She asked the district and sessions judges to make surprise visits, in addition to regular ones, to alleviate the sufferings of the inmates.

Justice Mussarat Hilali expressed the resolve to purge the judiciary of corrupt elements by demonstrating zero tolerance for illegal practices. She called for strictly observing the dress code as well the court timings.