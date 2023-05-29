Nooh allowed to compete in National Games under POA flag

ISLAMABAD: Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nooh Dastgir Butt has been allowed to compete in the 34th National Games (2023 Quetta) following a direct intervention by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

The decision was taken by the POA with the approval of President Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan following a request received from the weightlifter. Nooh will now represent the POA and will fight under the National Olympic Committee (NOC) flag instead of being a part of WAPDA’s team. WAPDA have already withdrawn Nooh’s name under the direction of the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF).

A late night and early morning series of meetings by a POA tribunal decided to allow him to compete in the Games under the NOC Flag. “Considering the request of Mr. Nooh, especially keeping his past performance as a gold medalist of Commonwealth Games 2022 in mind, the tribunal has decided to grant him an opportunity to play in the 34th National Games, Quetta, as an independent athlete under the flag of Pakistan Olympic Association, subject to submission of undertaking for abiding by the Rules of the Federation (PWLF) and the Organising Committee and without prejudice to the outcomes of disciplinary actions by PWLF.”

Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC), made a special request to POA to consider his inclusion considering his past performance. “We have taken up the matter on priority bases and are thankful to all members of the tribunal in approving Nooh’s participation,” Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary of POA, said when contacted.

The tribunal meeting was held under the chairmanship of Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. Imdadullah Memon, President WAPDA Sports Board, joined the tribunal proceedings on Zoom to explain his point of view. Nooh was also given the opportunity to explain his point of view. Hafiz Imran Butt, President of PWLF joined through Zoom and apprised why Nooh’s registration was cancelled.