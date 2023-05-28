Four vehicles recovered, lifter held in Mardan

MARDAN: District police worked out several auto lifting cases and arrested an accused while recovering four stolen rickshaws. A police spokesman said that on the directive of District Police Officer Najibur Rehman Bugvi, the police team from City Police Station started probing the cases of auto lifting in the area.
During the probe, one Wasiullah was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed involvement in the lifting of vehicles and also surrendered four rickshaws stolen from various areas. The police said the accused was being probed further to find out if he was part of a gang of lifters.
Meanwhile, the DPO has directed the cops to ensure wearing helmets and bulletproof jackets while on duty and also properly maintain CCTV cameras and registers in the police stations. The spokesman said that the staff of police stations have been directed to behave well with visitors.
