Five FC soldiers wounded in Bara attack

BARA: Five paramilitary soldiers were injured when unidentified armed men opened fire on them in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.The sources said the soldiers of the Frontier Corps were patrolling the Sipah area when the gunmen fired at them, leaving them injured. The injured soldiers identified as Imtiaz, Sohail, Waqas, Imran and Sohail Ahmad were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar. Soon after the incident, the security forces and police reached the area and launched a search but no arrest was made till the filing of this report.