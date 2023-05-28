26 ex-MPAs contact PMLQ after quitting PTI

ISLAMABAD: Twenty-six former members of Punjab Assembly, who quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) recently, have contacted Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) leadership, according to sources.
These 26 members of assembly expressed their desire to join the PMLQ, added the sources. They demanded that they should be given the PMLQ party tickets for the next elections if they join the party, according to sources.
Those who have contacted PMLQ leadership include Faizullah Kamoka, Chaudhry Akhlaq and others.
A PMLQ senior leader, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, has been assigned the responsibility of holding talks with the former assembly members and other parties.
The powers for adjustment of the PTI members have also been given to Chaudhry Sarwar. Majority of the PTI members, who have contacted the PMLQ, belong to south Punjab.
