Imran Ismail set free in May 9 violence case

Former governor Imran Ismail was set free by an anti-terrorism court on Saturday, a week after his arrest in a case pertaining to the May 9 violence. On May 19, the Tipu Sultan police had arrested Ismail for his alleged involvement in a violent protest on Sharea Faisal following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

The investigating officer on Saturday submitted a report to the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts, stating that no evidence was found against the former governor to prove his suspected involvement in the incident. He therefore requested the judge to release him under Section 497 (II) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The judge directed the jail authorities to release Ismail if his custody was not required in any other case subject to the submission of a personal bond worth Rs50,000. Several cases have been registered over violent protests staged in different parts of the port city against the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan. These have been lodged under the sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (inciting to riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 337 A (shajjah), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.