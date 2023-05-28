Jashan-e-Jaun Elia continues at Alhamra

LAHORE : The second day of the three-day 'Jashan-e-Jaun Elia' at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall organised jointly by Ishqabad and Lahore Arts Council saw delegates engaging in vibrant literary sessions.
The second day featured various sessions, including discussions on historiography, engaging dialogues with Asghar Nadeem Syed, on history of journalism, a tribute to Amjad Islam Amjad, events inspired by Jaun Elia's works, contemporary Urdu Ghazal, storytelling, mushaira showcasing Jaun Elia's poetry, contemporary Urdu fiction, soulful Punjabi poetry by Sultan Mahmood Ashufta, reflections on the Indus Valley Civilisation, bibliography, conversations with Anwar Maqsood, and analysis of Majeed Amjad's poetry and others.
These sessions provided an immersive experience, celebrating diverse literary genres. Jashan-e-Jaun Elia at Alhamra continues mesmerising attendees, nurturing an enriching environment for literature enthusiasts. The festival will conclude today.
