Traders hold ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ rally

Rawalpindi: Trade bodies of the city on Friday organised the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ rally to express solidarity and love with Pakistan’s armed forces and strongly condemn the terrible events of May 9. The rally participants carrying placards, banners and Pakistani flags chanted vociferous slogans against the criminal activities of a political party and in favour of martyrs of their beloved homeland. They demanded to deal with all the culprits involved in burning and destroying state buildings with iron hands.
Addressing the rally, the trader leaders said that the people of Pakistan fully supported the sacrifices of the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies. They said that the entire nation salutes the sacrifices of martyrs and Pakistani forces and added that martyrs have sacrificed their lives, property, and families in the line of duty and the nation stands with the Pakistan army. The rally took out from Laiquat Bagh and culminated at Faizabad.
