SHC launches video conference facility for litigants and lawyers

The Sindh High Court has launched a system allowing lawyers and litigants to choose their nearby stations for availing videoconferencing facilities in their cases.

The system has set a new standard for the judicial landscape by preferably interconnecting/interlinking the principal seat at Karachi, bench at Sukkur and circuits at Hyderabad and Larkana of the SHC. It will in due course be extended to include the circuit court of Mirpurkhas as well.

SHC Registrar Abdul Razzaq said on Friday this innovative step would facilitate lawyers, litigants and individuals across Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana and Mirpurkhas to participate in court proceedings remotely, eliminating the need for long-distance travel.

He said the facility would enable lawyers and litigants to choose their nearby station for availing the video-conferencing facility for hearing, initially for specific class of cases. Razzaq added that this ground-breaking approach aims to reduce travel burdens and associated costs while ensuring that individuals from various locations can effectively engage in court proceedings.

He said the initiative would also cater to the security and safety of parties, litigants and advocates in sensitive cases where the physical appearance may be dispensed with to the meet the demand of the situation, in addition to ensuing the dispensation of inexpensive and expeditious justice. The registrar said that high court is responsive to the evolving needs of the legal system.