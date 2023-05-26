Martyrs are nation’s pride: KP CM aide

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Adviser on Health and Pro-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Riaz Anwar has said that the martyrs of armed forces and police are the pride of the nation, who lives in a free environment today because of the forces’ sacrifices.

“Nations who forget their martyrs, history never forgives them, the families of the martyrs are a source of pride, their care and respect is our common national responsibility,” he said while addressing a function regarding Martyrs’ Day in KMU Peshawar. Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Ziaul Haq was also present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Riaz Anwar said that Pakistan came into being as a result of Allama Iqbal’s vision and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s tireless hard work and today if the country is safe and sound despite the wars and conspiracies imposed by the enemy, the credit goes to our armed forces and their martyrs who have ensured the defense of the country by risking their lives.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said that educational institutions were the strong forts of Pakistan’s defense fence and whenever the country was in need, educational institutions performed the duty of national security alongside the security institutions.

He said that the youth and especially the students have a key role in the development of Pakistan and also in the defense of the country, they have always supported their security forces.