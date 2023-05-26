Office-bearers elected

HARIPUR: The Sarafa and Jewelers Association, Haripur, on Thursday elected eight members of executive council and a chairman through a show of hand.All the members of Sarafa and Jewelers Association met here at the office of association with Haji Farhat Nawaz in the chair. The members through a show of hand elected the eight members of the Executive Council for two years.
The newly elected members included Naeem Abid, Sajjad Khan, Seth Tahir Iqbal, Awais Nawaz, Nadeem Mehmood, Shahid Nadeem, Sohail Rafiq and Nadeem Gul. The Executive Council later elected Naeem Abid as chairman of the Executive Council.
