Operation against unregistered vehicles: Excise Dept recovers Rs33.8m in a single day

LAHORE:The Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control has continued its operation against illegal vehicles in provincial capital on Wednesday.

Director ET M Asif supervised the recovery campaign in provincial capital. During the operation, dozens of unregistered vehicles were locked in police stations. Strict action was also taken against thousands of token tax defaulting vehicles and a record recovery of Rs33.8 million was made in a single day, he said.

He said out of 1,071 vehicles checked, 90 were found to be defaulters. Registration fee and token tax were recovered on the spot while a double cabin vehicle, which had run for 22 thousand kilometers for one and a half years, was locked up in Faridkot Excise office. Director General Excise Punjab Muhammad Ali visited various blockades set up at Davis Road, Pakistan Chowk, DHA, Liberty Chowk, Hussain Chowk and Wahdat Road and checked the attendance and performance of the excise staff.

Five die in various parts Five persons died in various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday. A 50-year-old man was found dead in the washroom of the hotel in the Begum Kot area. The victim was identified as Adeel. A 55-year-old man expired in hospital, a few hours after he was found unconscious in the Samanabad area. A 38-year-old Ali Raza, imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail, died during treatment in hospital.

The bodies of two unidentified persons were found near Lakshami Chowk, Qila Gujar Singh. The Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.