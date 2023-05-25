Scattered rain, hailstorm bring relief to Lahorites

LAHORE:Scattered rain with hailstorm was witnessed in the City on Wednesday. The sudden change in weather brought the heat-stricken citizens out of their homes especially children and youngsters who enjoyed the weather a lot. On the other hand, Wasa teams became active to drain out the stagnant rainwater from the roads. Earlier, partly cloudy, hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the City. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting most central and upper parts of the country and likely to persist till next two days. They predicted that partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain (with hailstorm at isolated places) is also expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Sakrand, Faisalabad, Murree, Noorpur Thal, Joharabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Kasur, Mangla, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Kakul, Malam Jabba, D I Khan, and Kalat.