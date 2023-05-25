JI confident of securing mayorship with PTI’s support

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Wednesday expressed confidence that the party would get the mayorship because the JI has secured more than the required numbers after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) announcement of support for them.

Talking to a group of nominees at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, Rehman said the JI would have a clear and visible majority after the election on the reserved seats. He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) claims of getting a Jiyala mayor in Karachi are quite illogical, indicating that either the PPP leaders are misleading their central leadership or they have planned some more “undemocratic designs”.

However, he made it clear that the PPP would be defeated in all its “designs”, and that any such step would be dealt with a very strong reaction. The JI has submitted the nomination forms for the 62 reserved seats in the city council.

Of those seats, 37 are reserved for women, eight for youth, seven for labourers, six for minorities, and two each for disabled and transgender persons. Meanwhile, the PTI has also submitted their nomination papers. On the occasion, the JI leader censured the PPP for its “fascist” conduct.