Maulana Hidayatur Rehman finally walks free

Gwadar: Gwadar’s Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman — arrested from court premises — has finally been released after he remained behind bars for over four months.

The HDT leader had been in detention on murder charges. The Supreme Court of Pakistan had on May 18 granted bail to Rehman against surety bonds worth Rs300,000 but he could not be released.A day earlier, a sessions court in Gwadar sent the HDT leader to the judicial lockup after his appearance before the court.Speaking to journalists after being produced before the sessions court, Rehman — who is also a local leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami — said that despite a span of five days, the orders of the apex court have not yet reached the sessions court. The JI leader maintained that he has told his lawyer not to submit any further petition. “I am a political activist. I believe in the Constitution and the law. I have been in jail for four and a half months in a false case of murder,” he added.