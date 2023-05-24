Proposals for increasing resources okayed

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting of the resource mobilisation committee here at the Civil Secretariat to discuss proposals for acquiring resources for the fiscal year 2023-24. Provincial Minister for Excise Bilal Afzal, Chairman PRA, and senior officers from different departments attended the meeting. The committee approved several proposals for increasing resources in the departments of mines & minerals, health, fisheries, revenue, and forests. Highlighting the importance of economic stability, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer affirmed that necessary measures would be taken to achieve this goal. He stressed the promotion of industrial and commercial activities as crucial elements in building a robust economy.
KARACHI: Khurram Nisar, the prime suspect in the murder of Shaheen Force personnel Abdul Rehman in Defence last year,...
Founded on April 25, 1996, PTI has witnessed a lot of desertions and defections within its rank and file during these...
LAHORE: The Punjab police Tuesday denied registering a theft case against the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in Multan. In...
ISLAMABAD: All the deportees and immigrants arriving at airports and other points of entry would have to undergo a...
Islamabad: The civic agency will spend big chunk of its budget on running power generators during power outages to...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs recommended that Pakistan and India should...