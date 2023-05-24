 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
National

Proposals for increasing resources okayed

By Our Correspondent
May 24, 2023

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting of the resource mobilisation committee here at the Civil Secretariat to discuss proposals for acquiring resources for the fiscal year 2023-24. Provincial Minister for Excise Bilal Afzal, Chairman PRA, and senior officers from different departments attended the meeting. The committee approved several proposals for increasing resources in the departments of mines & minerals, health, fisheries, revenue, and forests. Highlighting the importance of economic stability, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer affirmed that necessary measures would be taken to achieve this goal. He stressed the promotion of industrial and commercial activities as crucial elements in building a robust economy.