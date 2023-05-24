MQM-P moot highlights concerns over census accuracy, inclusivity

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday held a conference titled ‘Consensus on Fair Census’ at the Beach Luxury Hotel, drawing attention to the pressing issues surrounding the accuracy and inclusivity of the country’s census process.

The event was attended by distinguished delegates, experts, and representatives from various political, social and religious backgrounds, including minority communities, businessmen, industrialists, lawyers, doctors and individuals with diverse experiences.

Addressing the event, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui emphasised the crucial aspects of accuracy and inclusivity in the census process. He raised concerns about the distribution of resources, particularly highlighting the perplexing situation of wheat meant for Karachi’s 30 million people being diverted elsewhere.

Dr Siddiqui criticised the divisive rhetoric referring to provinces as motherland, emphasising that they are administrative units, similar to divisions and districts. He stressed the need for precise identification and equal representation of all individuals across Pakistan, without any undercounting or overcounting. During his speech, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal called upon the authorities to rectify the census process to ensure accurate counting. He said that the flaws in the census process should not be solely attributed to a particular institution.

He highlighted the disparity between the average number of individuals per household in Pakistan as a whole compared to Karachi, undercounting the need to address these discrepancies. Kamal lamented that some individuals prioritise their political interests over critical issues, ultimately impeding Pakistan’s progress.

MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar declared the conference a platform for the public, welcoming individuals from diverse linguistic, religious and cultural backgrounds.

He criticised the significant undercounting of the population in the census, emphasising the need for a fair and accurate assessment. Dr Sattar directed his grievances toward the census commissioner, federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, the prime minister, and particularly the Sindh government.

He highlighted the brain drain from Karachi, with 800,000 highly educated youth leaving the country due to a lack of employment opportunities, and alleged favouritism in the recruitment process.

Former federal finance minister Miftah Ismail raised concerns about the reported three per cent growth rate across the country, suggesting the ambiguity in the current census results.

Ismail advocated for a thorough examination and emphasised the importance of redirecting the substantial funds invested in the census process towards more productive endeavours within the country.

He highlighted the need to dismantle the elite nexus to improve the situation, and questioned the accuracy of population growth rates both nationally and in Karachi.

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat) head Ahmed Bilal Mehboob shed light on different census methodologies, including de jure and de facto procedures. Mehboob said that the extension of the census timeline indicates the validity of the concerns raised by various parties.

He emphasised the census’s critical role in resource allocation and political representation, noting the considerable 63 per cent increase in population that challenges the accuracy of the April 10 census results. Mehboob commended the MQM-P’s diligent efforts on this issue and called upon other political parties in Pakistan to learn from their dedication.

Irfanullah Marwat, a leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance, expressed that the census issue in Karachi extends beyond the concerns of the MQM-P alone, and has persisted since its inception. He shared personal experiences, mentioning that even his own house had not been counted.

Marwat questioned the unclear intentions of the Pakistan Peoples Party regarding the census, and urged unity among the participants to advocate for the fair distribution of resources and the prosperity of Karachi. He proposed a resolution rejecting the current census results.

Social leader Jibran Nasir highlighted the significant influence of the country’s powerful establishment, which he claimed selectively targets leaders, diminishes political parties’ voter bases, and conducts investigations and judicial inquiries using the pretext of the census. Nasir called for a judicial inquiry into the alleged irregularities and fraudulent practices surrounding the census process.

Senior journalist Abdul Jabbar Nasir attributed the census irregularities to government institutions, and expressed his grievances against Punjab. He acknowledged the MQM’s dedicated efforts in fighting for an accurate census, and credited their advocacy for increased political representation across the country.

Renowned businessman Khalid Tawab emphasised the challenges faced by Karachi, despite being the highest revenue-generating city in Pakistan. He highlighted the inadequate provision of essential services such as electricity, water and gas, and expressed solidarity with the MQM’s pursuit of prosperity and resolution of the country’s problems.

Awami National Party Sindh President Shahi Syed acknowledged the MQM’s success in fostering unity during the conference. Syed recognised Karachi as a city with a significant Pushto- and Urdu-speaking population, emphasising their capabilities and their potential to guide Pakistan in the right direction.

He stressed the necessity for holding an accurate census for the sake of the country’s development, underscoring the importance of recognising the true population of Karachi.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas praised the MQM’s resilience throughout various political challenges, and their perseverance in ensuring accurate representation. He linked the political nature of the census to historical instances such as the separation of East Pakistan, highlighting the critical role that accurate population data plays in decision-making.

Abbas raised concerns about the development and progress of Karachi, questioning why the city’s problems remain unresolved despite its significance to the nation. He concluded by suggesting that a resolution on the census issue be brought forward during the conference.

Dr Asim Bashir, a professor at the Institute of Business Administration, shed light on the controversial history of census in Sindh since its initial holding in 1851. He acknowledged the digital nature of the current census, and the real-time data it provides.

Dr Bashir emphasised the importance of scrutinising the Imrani Agreement, suggesting that its beneficiaries might be responsible for the census inaccuracies.

He also highlighted the need for accountability at the level of enumerators because errors made by them can significantly impact the census results. The participation of provincial and national assemblies in the conference further amplified the significance of the event.