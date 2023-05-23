 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
National

105 PTI activists released

By Our Correspondent
May 23, 2023

BAHAWALPUR: Lahore High Court (Bahawalpur Bench) Justice Tariq Nadeem on Monday ordered the release of 105 PTI activists detained under 16 MPO. According to Kaleemullah Hashmi, counsel for the petitioners, he had submitted a petition for the release of 105 detainees.