JI files writ petition for withdrawal of increase in gas meter rent

Islamabad: The local leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) accompanied by central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam filed a writ petition in the Islamabad High Court for withdrawal of increase in rent of gas meters.Talking to newsmen after filing the petition, Mian Muhammad Aslam termed silent increase in gas meter rent from Rs40 to Rs516 per month as a secret attack on pocket of the poor man. He said the government planned to mint billions of rupees from consumers of all categories from increase in the meter without any justification. The JI leader was of the view that once the consumer paid price of gas meter, there was no justification for increase in its rent by many times. “It was highly unjustified measure taken by the Government and Sui Northern Gas Company Limited,” he said. JI Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa, naib ameer Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry and Aamer Baloch were also present on the occasion.