Scholars laud FSC judgment declaring Transgender Act un-Islamic

LAHORE:Religious scholars lauded the Federal Shariat Court’s judgment declaring controversial provisions of Transgender Protection Act 2018 violation of Islamic injunctions, saying this decision would be a substantial counter action against the systematic moves to secularise the country.

Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh, while terming FSC judgment historic, lauded the efforts of various religious parties and individuals, including Tanzeem-e-Islami who moved FSC against the western agenda of legalising anti-Islamic and immoral practices in the name of rights of transgender people under Transgender Act 2018.

Addressing a meeting, he said the Act was a sinister attempt towards sexual waywardness. He said now it is government’s responsibility to pass a revision of the Federal Sharia Court, the revision of the Transgender Act 2018, and take steps to protect the Shariah rights of transgender.

President of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer said the Transgender Act was a blatant violation of Quran and Sunnah and FSC made historic judgment to strike down its clauses against Islam.

Addressing a party meeting on Sunday, the IJI leaders, including Prof Fayyaz Ahmed Salafi, Dr Abdul Ghaffar Shah Bukhari, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Madani, Maulana Hafiz Zulqarnain Osmani and others praised FSC and religious parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami which rose to obstruct this anti-Islam law and the conspiracy to spread sexual depravity through legalising unnatural sexuality under the garb of the rights of transgender people to save our young generation from moral destruction.

Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ameer Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi said that the government and parliament must rise to the occasion to improve the controversial Act in the light of Quran and Sunnah so that no such conspiracy against the Islamic moral values of coming generations could be carried out in the country created to practice Islam. In a statement, he said Pakistan has been the prime target of western secular forces regarding superior Islamic values of morality, honour of the Prophet (PBUH) and finality of Prophethood, and it is a duty of the religious and political leaderships to be watchful of such conspiracies and keep check on the elements working on ugly western agenda to destroy Pakistan’s moral values like that of the western world.