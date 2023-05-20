Condemnation isn’t enough, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that condemnation of the May 9 incidents is not enough and PTI chief Imran Khan should accept responsibility for it. The information minister said that after leaving power, Imran Khan had defamed the country by attacking national institutions and martyrs’ memorials.
