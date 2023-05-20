 
Saturday May 20, 2023
Condemnation isn’t enough, says Marriyum

By APP
May 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that condemnation of the May 9 incidents is not enough and PTI chief Imran Khan should accept responsibility for it. The information minister said that after leaving power, Imran Khan had defamed the country by attacking national institutions and martyrs’ memorials.