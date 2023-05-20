TLP march from Karachi to Islamabad on 22nd

LAHORE: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan will launch the Pakistan Bachao March from Karachi to Islamabad on May 22, said TLP Ameer Saad Rizvi while addressing a press conference here on Friday. He told a questioner that the march could turn into a sit-in if their demands were not met.

Flanked by TLP Naib Ameer and Member Supreme Council Zaheerul Hasan Shah, Farooqul Hasan Qadri, Anas Hussain Rizvi and others, Saad said Imran Khan exploited the frustration of youths in his own interests, and added that instead of guiding youths towards solving real problems, he promoted his own person as a messiah, ignoring the larger interests and problems of the nation. Condemning the PTI violence after Imran’s arrest, he said violence by police and law-enforcers was more condemnable.