PPP denies reports Wahab to be party’s mayoral candidate

KARACHI: After some television news channels aired the name of Barrister Murtaza Wahab as the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) candidate for the Karachi mayor, the PPP on Thursday again made it clear that no name has yet been finalised by it for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice-chairman in any district of the province.

A statement issued on Thursday quoted PPP leaders Senator Nisar Khuhro and Faryal Talpur as saying that the names circulating in the media as the PPP’s candidates for heading local bodies in the province were baseless.

They made it clear that no name had yet been finalised for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice-chairman of municipal agencies in any district of Sindh and the Karachi division. Both the leaders said that different names were still under consideration for such posts.