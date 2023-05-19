Couple shot dead for ‘honour’

TIMERGARA: A woman and a man were shot dead for honour near Nadra office in Timergara in the jurisdiction of Timergara Police Station here on Thursday.
After receiving information about the incident, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Timergara Police Station Imran Khan reached the crime scene and arrested the alleged killer along with a pistol.The killer was identified as Naseer, a resident of Chinar Kot in Maidan.
KARACHI: The Sindh government will compensate the commuters belonging to the lower- and middle-income groups whose...
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has issued arrest warrants for witnesses over their failure to turn up to testify...
PESHAWAR: Aneeqa Zeb successfully defended her M.Phil thesis in the viva voce examination held at the office of the...
LAHORE: The second 3-day international conference “Trends and Research in Chemistry” organised by the University...
LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Jamal Nasir said here on Thursday that...
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad praised the project of Ravi Urban Development Authority ...