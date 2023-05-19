Couple shot dead for ‘honour’

TIMERGARA: A woman and a man were shot dead for honour near Nadra office in Timergara in the jurisdiction of Timergara Police Station here on Thursday.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Timergara Police Station Imran Khan reached the crime scene and arrested the alleged killer along with a pistol.The killer was identified as Naseer, a resident of Chinar Kot in Maidan.