‘Lead use in paints to be reduced for human safety’

LAHORE:Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and Lead Exposure Elimination Project (LEEP) joined hands to eliminate hazardous lead in paint causing serious health damage particularly to children, as 47 million children in Pakistan estimated to have lead poisoning.

The Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority in collaboration with LEEP arranged a workshop on 'Reducing Lead in Paints-Proposal for Paint Manufacturers' held here at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority Director General Zain Ul Abedin was the chief guest while LEEP’s Project Manager Charlie Loudon talked about LEEP’s engagements in Pakistan. Khawaja Ghulam Mohiuddin in-charge Chemical Division PSQCA highlighted the paint standardisation activities. Engr Nouman Khaliq briefed the participants about enforcement and certification mechanism of Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority. It was revealed in the workshop that 40 percent of oil based paints in Pakistan were found to contain dangerous levels of lead, in a study by Agha Khan University and LEEP while consumer awareness in this regard is being increased and a global movement is calling for an end to lead in paints.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, DG Zain Ul Abedin said that Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority is working on enforcement on industrial products and at import stages throughout the country for human safety, plant, animal health and environment protection. He added like always, PSQCA is available for industry to provide technical advisory for making their products as per standard to meet international markets.

The DG thanked the participants and said this workshop would ultimately provide maximum guidance to the industry for making lead free paints. He also stressed for arranging training workshops to assist the industry.

Charge assumed Tanveer Shakur Rana has taken charge of his post as Divisional Accounts Officer in Railway Lahore Division. After assuming charge, Divisional Accounts Officer was welcomed to Lahore Division by Divisional Superintendent Railway Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar and Deputy Divisional Superintendent Railway Imran Mashal. DAO said on this occasion that efforts would be continued for timely payments to railway employees and other parties connected with railways.