G-20 moot in Srinagar: Bilawal to visit AJK to plead Kashmiris’ case

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay a three-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on May 21 in a bid to record protest in response to the G-20 conference scheduled to be held in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Bilawal will meet the Kashmiri representatives, address different fora, express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and highlight Pakistan’s stance and efforts to apprise the international community of India’s reprehensible and nefarious designs.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a delegation of PPP Azad Kashmir leaders that called on him here on Tuesday.