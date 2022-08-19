 
National

Bilawal for building result-oriented engagement with Central Asia

By APP
August 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated that the government’s ‘Vision Central Asia’was aimed at building sustainable and result-oriented engagement with Central Asian Republics. Bilawal expressed these views with Artykbaev Aibek Muhtarovich, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic here Thursday. Bilawal congratulated Muhtarovich on the successful conclusion of the 2nd Session of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

