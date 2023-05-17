Four killed in road accidents

SUKKUR: Four people including a child and her uncle died in separate road accidents in different cities of Sindh. A tractor trolley fell into a ditch it overturned at Jacobabad bypass as a result one Arbelo Domki died while Ali Jan Talib, Muhammad Bakhsh, Muhammad Suleman and Sattar were injured. Jacobabad Police shifted the dead and injured to JIMS hospital. In another incident, a truck hit a motorcycle on the Indus Highway near Kakar near Sehwan in which the motorcyclist, three years old Sadia and her uncle Muzamil Babar died. An unknown vehicle hit a loader rickshaw on the Mirpurkhas road near Hyderabad killing Manak.