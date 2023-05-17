Two suspects held over Rangers officer’s killing

Law enforcement agencies on Tuesday arrested two suspects of Afghan origin who were allegedly involved in the killing of a Rangers officer in the District Central area.

The suspects, identified as Ahmedullah and Noor Khan, were also found to be connected to numerous other criminal activities, including robberies and encounters. The fatal incident occurred on the second day of Eidul Fitr when the suspects attempted to rob a citizen. The Rangers officer, who bravely resisted the mugging attempt, was shot and critically injured. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries later on. Following the tragic incident, a joint operation was launched by the North Nazimabad Police and Rangers, leading to the arrests.

During a press conference held by District Central SSP Maroof Usman, it was revealed that the arrested suspects were wanted in multiple cases of street crime, police encounters, and robbery-cum-murders. Additionally, the suspects disclosed crucial information regarding their criminal network, which consists of two groups comprising 16 to 17 members. All the members were reported to be of Afghan origin and frequently travelled to and from Afghanistan.

The suspects further disclosed the location of their hideout in the Islamia Colony area. They also provided the names of their accomplices, including Naimatullah, Bilal alias Tension, Sadiq alias Mama, Qadir, Nanak, Saeedullah, and Asif. The suspects admitted to renting weapons to underage boys for a fee ranging from seven to ten thousand rupees.

Furthermore, they confessed to trafficking stolen mobile phones to Afghanistan for sale. The investigation is currently ongoing about the suspects’ criminal activities from the Board Office to Nagan Chowrangi areas.