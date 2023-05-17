Four men awarded death penalty for murdering citizen during robbery bid

Acknowledging that stringent penalties for organised crimes like robberies would serve as “a potent deterrent” against the commission of such “ghastly acts” in future, a model court has sentenced four men to be hanged over involvement in an armed robbery that left a citizen dead while two others injured in Surjani Town in 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge Ameeruddin of the Model Criminal Trial Court (West) found Shahrukh, Adnan Shamsi and Zeeshan Raees guilty of fatally shooting Haji Basheer Ahmed during a robbery attempt at his scrap shop within the jurisdiction of Surjani police station in August 2018 and handed them capital punishment.

They were told to pay Rs500,000 each as compensation to the victim’s heirs, and upon failure to do so, they would have to undergo additional 18-month imprisonment. The three convicts, along with fourth co-accused Muhammad Umair, were awarded death penalty on a second count for conjointly committing “dacoity with murder” as punishable under Section 396 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Additionally, the four men were sentenced to life imprisonment for offence of robbery punishable under Section 395 of the PPC. They are required to pay a fine of Rs300,000, and upon default, they would face nine more months in prison.

In the 29-page verdict, the judge observed that the curse of snatchings and robberies in Karachi had cast “a somber and unsettling pall over the metropolis, striking at the very essence of public safety and security”.

“The situation gets more serious and alarming when said crimes are committed by a group of robbers or organized gangs. The criminal gangs involved in these nefarious activities i.e. dacoities operate with brutal efficiency, resorting to violence and intimidation to perpetrate their wicked schemes,” he added.

The judge said such crimes can impede economic and social progress in the city, hampering development and fracturing social cohesion. “In such circumstances, I am compelled to adopt a dynamic approach and a policy of zero tolerance against those who engage in organized gang robbery and dacoity, if the case is proved against them.

“As a judge I believe, the justice system must utilize its formidable authority to exact stern penalties upon the perpetrators of these crimes, serving as a potent deterrent against future commission of such heinous acts,” he went on. “It is only through such concerted efforts that we can hope to eradicate this scourge from the city and restore a sense of safety and security to the citizens of Karachi.”

In the present matter, the judge explained that the trial concerned the “egregious and alarming criminal offense of organized gang dacoity, resulting in murder of one elderly man and fatal injuries to two men, one of them paralyzed permanently”. He added: “This court comprehends the seriousness of this crime, which strikes at the very core of public safety and security, inflicting physical harm, psychological distress, and financial harm upon its victims.”

The death penalty awarded to the convicts is subject to confirmation by the Sindh High Court. An FIR was lodged at the Surjani Town police station under section 395, 396, 397 and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.