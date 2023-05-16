Dual standards of justice behind chaos: MQM-P

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. — Twitter/@MQMPKOfficial

ISLAMABAD: Convener MQM-Pakistan Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that there are two faces to the justice system, two standards and two interpretations of the law that have led to the chaos and crisis in the country.

“Imran Khan wreaked havoc in Pakistan when he was accused of theft but an example would have been made out of us if we had committed such a wrong. While we continue to suffer punishments for the uncommitted sins, those who actually harmed Pakistan are being treated like state guests,” said MQM-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing a press conference after inaugurating the MQM Islamabad Secretariat. Former provincial minister Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, member of the coordination committee, central leader and joint in-charge of the provincial organizing committee Zahid Malik, MQM Punjab Abid Gujjar, Mateen Khan and Yasir Ali were present at the event.

The MQM convener claimed there is clear discrimination in the administration of justice and law between the poor and capitalists, landlords and international celebrities. Dr Khalid Maqbool said the judiciary is not forthcoming to address our reservations on the census which is also a constitutional issue. The head of MQM said that their party represents the middle class and is struggling in the parliament to empower the poor, the educated and the youth. “We have continued the political struggle despite adverse conditions and have rendered many sacrifices for it,” he said. He was hopeful that the struggle by the people of Punjab for systemic change in the country would have a far greater and positive outcome. He said the “recent events and decisions have put the constitution and state under threat.” Siddiqui said that Imran Khan should stop his party and workers from arson, take stock of the critical situation and return to talks.

Congratulating all the organizers and supporters on the establishment of the MQM Islamabad Secretariat, he said this centre will play an important role in conveying the message of MQM to the nation at large. Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that he will reach out to the people of Punjab, take the poor and middle class along and raise his voice at every forum for the protection and promotion of their rights.

On this occasion, Abdul Rauf Siddiqui and Zahid Malik also announced the office bearers of Upper Punjab. Mateen Khan was made President of Upper Punjab, Yasir Ali, General Secretary, and Malik Bilal Mahmood, Secretary, Information. Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui congratulated the office bearers on their appointment and hoped they would work to the best of their ability.