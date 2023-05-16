Railways police arrest rapist

LAHORE: The Railways Police have arrested Haseeb and his facilitator Abid who had allegedly raped a minor girl at the Okara Railway Station.
On May 9, the girl had reached the Okara Railway Station to travel to Karachi where she met railway employees Haseeb and Abid. Haseeb took the girl to the Parcel Section and raped her. To conceal his wrongdoing, he arranged a ticket for the victim and made her board the train. On reaching Karachi, the girl was in a state of shock and anxiety, and when railway police officials inquired, she told them about the incident. IG Railways Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, taking notice of this unfortunate incident, had issued instructions to DIG North Waqar Abbasi to immediately arrest the accused.
