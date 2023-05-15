Sukkur Police arrest terrorist, recover explosives

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police claimed to have arrested a terrorist and recovered explosive material from him.
Sukkur SSP Sanghaar Malik said the police carried out a joint operation with the assistance of law enforcement agencies, in which it arrested a terrorist affiliated with the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) from the Pakistan-India border near Saleh Pat area. He said 10 kgs of explosives, including three rifles and three pistols were recovered from him.
The SSP further said the accomplices of the arrested outlaw managed to flee, however the police were conducting raids to apprehend them. The police have taken the family members of the arrested terrorist in its custody for investigation, he added.
Meanwhile, the Sukkur Police seized 10 kilograms of opium.
Sukkur DIG Javed Sonharo Jiskani said the Pattani Police, in the intelligence-based operation, stopped a car at the Sukkur interchange and during the search operation, it recovered 10 kilograms of opium from secrete boxes hidden in the car.
He said the drug peddler Saeed Ahmed Buledi was arrested, adding that the narcotics was being smuggled to Pir Jo Goth city of Khairpur from Peshawar.
