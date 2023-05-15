Special committee to assess losses due to violent protests

Rawalpindi: The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) has decided to constitute a five-member committee to assess losses due to violent protests after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.
The committee comprising experts from RDA Engineering Directorate, Town Municipal Committee, Metro Bus Authority, and a consultant firm would prepare a report on the losses.
According to Deputy Director MBA, Shumaila Asrar, final approval of the committee would be taken from Punjab Mass Transit Authority. The protesters had broken the glasses and CCTV cameras of Khatam-e-Nabuwat Metro Station and damaged the washrooms of the Committee Chowk Station. The protesters also looted nearly Rs 0.5 million from the ticketing booth of the Sixth Road station.
The whole station and ticketing booths were destroyed. The protesters had set the Sixth Road Metro Bus Station on fire. Metro Bus service on Saturday resumed operation in twin cities after a four-day suspension due to protests. The Metro Bus Service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained suspended for four consecutive days after it was shut following the eruption of violent protests over the arrest of PTI Chief Imran Khan.
LAHORE: River water outflows have surpassed the inflows following the surge in demand as mercury begins to rise. ...
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police claimed to have arrested a terrorist and recovered explosive material from him.Sukkur SSP...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Q has announced to hold a rally on Wednesday to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army...
LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab arrested four alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations...
RAWALPINDI: Balochistan Liberation Army commander Asmi alias Wafa was killed in an operation by the security forces...
MUZAFFARABAD/ATHMUQAM. Speakers at a seminar urged the authorities to take stringent measures for the protection of...