Yasmin Rashid arrested after being released by LHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid addresses the media in Faisalabad on September 22, 2021. — APP/File

LAHORE: PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has arrested again hours after the Lahore High Court had set her free on Saturday. On Saturday midnight, police reached the Services Hospital to arrest Yasmeen Rashid in a case of vandalism registered at the Sarwar Road police station. Cases have been registered against her in Sarwar Road, Gulberg and Shadman police stations. The cases include terrorism and other serious crimes.

Before her release, Dr Yasmin Rashid’s health deteriorated, after which she was shifted from the Kot Lakhpat Jail to Services Hospital. She was undergoing treatment at the Services Hospital VIP Block C.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court on Saturday suspended the detention order of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and 17 other PTI women who were detained after the May 9 protests of the party.

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid heard the petition challenging the detention of Yasmin Rashid and others under 3 MPO.

The judge suspended the notification and ordered the authorities to release Yasmin if she was not wanted in any other case. The court also issued release orders for 17 women workers. The women workers and leaders were put in detention by the government for allegedly inciting violence and creating a law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the same court sought a report from the authorities concerned by May 15 on an application seeking the recovery of former PTI provincial minister Ali Afzal Sahi.

During the hearing, the additional inspector general of police told the court that neither the police had arrested Sahi nor had he been in their custody. After this, the court sought a report on who arrested Ali Sahi.

It is pertinent to mention that after the court proceedings, Ali Sahi informed his followers on Twitter that he had reached home safely. However, he didn’t mention his whereabouts for the last two days.