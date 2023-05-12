PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested in pre-dawn raid

PTI leader Shireen Mazari. AFP

The police crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders continues without respite, as Dr Shireen Mazari, the party's Senior Vice President, was arrested in a pre-dawn raid at her residence in the federal capital on Friday.

According to sources, the Islamabad Police conducted the raid on Friday in the early hours of the morning.

Dr Shireen's arrest comes after a string of arrests of other PTI leaders including party chief Imran Khan, who was taken into custody from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

Asad Umar was arrested from the Islamabad High Court. Fawad Chaudhry was taken into custody from the Supreme Court premises, while Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested from the Gilgit Baltistan House in Islamabad. PTI leader Ali Mohammad Khan and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry were also arrested.



Authorities indicate that the PTI leaders have been arrested under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO).

In a significant legal victory for the PTI on May 11, the Supreme Court has declared Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case "illegal" and ordered the authorities to release him "immediately".

The apex court has sent the PTI chief to the Police Lines Guest House, with instructions to present himself before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by tomorrow, the same court which declared his arrest legal. The court has also established the precedent that no person will be arrested within the premises of a court. Additionally, the top court has permitted Imran Khan to stay with his family tonight.