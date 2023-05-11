Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested from Islamabad

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The News/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested in a pre-dawn raid under 3MPO on Thursday, according to police sources.

The PTI leader was taken into custody from Gilgit Baltistan House in Islamabad after a failed attempt by police on Wednesday afternoon. Qureshi is wanted by the police in cases of riots and arsons in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Before his arrest, Qureshi had called upon PTI workers to keep up their struggle for true freedom in the country. In a message, he said that he had no regrets as he had done nothing wrong. The PTI leader expressed grief and shock over the 50 casualties in the recent violent protest that erupted after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Qureshi noted that a worthwhile cause requires sacrifices and the PTI and its workers will continue their work for such a worthy cause. He asked PTI workers to keep up their struggle for real freedom and to remain on their marks in this great cause until Imran Khan is freed.

The allegation of the Corps Commander Lahore incident is a wrong charge against him and Imran Khan, Qureshi emphasised, calling upon party activists to remain calm and stick to their cause.

He also recorded a statement when a police contingent arrived at his place, saying that the Tehreek-e-Insaf is a movement for real freedom and everyone has contributed to it.

"All organisations, ticket holders, office-holders are requested not to lose heart and stay put in the field," he advised party cadres. "We have not taken the law into our hands before and we will not do so in the future as well."

Qureshi highlighted his message by reminding PTI workers that he defended Pakistan's interests as a foreign minister at every forum. He added that he had been in practical politics for 40 years and was sure that the PTI's struggle would reach its destination.