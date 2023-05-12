ISPR statement based on poor understanding of ground realities: PTI

The SBP documents reveal that millions of dollars transactions from 14 different countries were kept secret. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the ISPR statement on the destruction and attacks that occurred after the arrest of its Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday said the statement was based on poor understanding of the ground situation and was a collection of hate and revenge against the most popular and trusted political party.

However, the party chose not to condemn the arson, setting ablaze of state installations, including military and civilian properties during the last two days and attributed these to multiple factors.

The ISPR statement, according to the PTI’s Central Media Department, contradicts the facts. “The ISPR declaration is a sad collection of hate and revenge narrative against the most trusted, popular and major political party of the Federation of Pakistan,” it says.

The PTI has always discouraged deviations from the Constitution and law and that has resisted the suspension of the Constitution in whole or in part through martial law. “We have also been strongly opposed to the robbery of people’s sovereignty through rigging and interference in elections. PTI is a democratic party in terms of its structure, ideology and manifesto,” the PTI reaction notes.

It says PTI believes in achieving its objectives by remaining peaceful, non-violent and committed to the Constitution and law, and since its inception, the party, its Chairman Imran Khan have given top priority to the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

“Our aim is to protect the political, economic and social rights of the people of Pakistan. The result of peaceful and patient political struggle is that PTI is the largest political institution in the country with millions of members, crores of voters. PTI chairman’s political ideology and philosophy has received extraordinary support from the people,” it says.

The party says PTI has completed the journey of government formation from one seat to the Centre, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the only credible political party in Pakistan.

The public reaction after the May 9 abduction of the PTI chairman from the High Court by paramilitary forces is linked to many factors; Chairman Imran Khan has been continuously pointing out these factors for the last 13 months.

During these 13 months, the worst deviation from the Constitution and serious violations of the fundamental constitutional rights of the citizens have created bitterness among the people; severe deterioration in the balance of power between state institutions, extra-legal measures and destruction of the economy have also created bitterness.

“Desperate attempts to crush the country’s largest party and its leadership have also led to the bitterness among the people that the state has been ignoring. The PTI and its chairman played the role of shield to save the nation and the state from the negative effects of this bitterness,” the party said.

Chairman Imran Khan presented a prescription to the state to resolve the political and administrative crisis through transparent elections. He showed the nation the democratic way to remain peaceful and react through vote slip within the framework of the Constitution and the law.

Unfortunately, it notes, the stubbornness to tunnel the argument in the face of power and authority prevailed. An illegal, unjustified and provocative action in the High Court has created a situation on which every patriot is angry.

“Better understanding of the situation and prioritising hatred and prejudice over wisdom instead of guidance from the Constitution is likely to intensify the losses. PTI does not believe in the superiority of individuals over institutions and it considers individuals and institutions equally bound by the law. Therefore, instead of insisting on deviation from the Constitution, it is necessary to be reduced within the limits of the Constitution. The Constitution should be given a decisive status by abandoning the practice of depriving the people of their right to sovereignty through various tactics,” it says.

When The News contacted PTI Senior Vice President Dr Shireen Mazari about the party’s statement in reaction to the ISPR’s release, she got it confirmed from the Central Media Department (CMD) that it was issued late night Wednesday.

Likewise, CMD Head Sibghatullah Virk also confirmed to this correspondent that they had released it last night in response to the statement issued by the ISPR. “As they did not mention any name on their statement, so did we but indeed like them, issued it on the party’s official letter pad,” he explained.