PTI elated over SC order to release Imran Khan

Supporters PTI political party attend a celebration rally in Islamabad on July 30, 2017. — Reuters/File

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday took to the streets after the Supreme Court termed party Chairman Imran Khan's arrest illegal.

The apex court also directed authorities to release the former prime minister immediately, nullifying his arrest. He was taken into custody on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Soon after that, the supporters and party workers championed the court's decision.

The ex-special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs, Usman Dar, called on the party supporters to take to the streets to express solidarity and gratitude to the SC.

"All Pakistanis, wherever they are, should come out to express solidarity and gratitude to the Supreme Court in their respective areas," the PTI leader tweeted.

PTI leader Imran Ismail was also overjoyed at SC's verdict. "Imran Khan released by Supreme Court. Pakistan zindabad," he wrote on the microblogging website.

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan thanked the top court and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for giving a "fair and right verdict".

Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf, who staunchly supports Imran Khan and the PTI, was also overjoyed after the top court's orders.

Syra, who is currently in Makkah, said that she believes Allah gave her the opportunity to pray for the PTI chief, his safety, Pakistan and its people.

"May we stand together, rise together and break out of the chains of fascism," she wrote on Instagram.

Imran Khan's ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith, also celebrated the SC's decision.

Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith wrote: "Finally sense has prevailed."



