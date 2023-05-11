Government urged to maintain peace in Bara

BARA: Bara Siyasi Ittehad office-bearers have asked the government to restore peace and harmony and provide facilities to the tribal people at their doorsteps.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, the office-bearers, including the Ittehad president Shah Faisal Afridi, general secretary Zahidullah Afridi and others, said that uncertainty in law and order situation had been increasing in Bara subdivision.

Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary for Khyber Siddique Chirag Afridi, Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League (PAIL) president Attaullah Afridi, JUI Bara head Maulana Jamshed Sarhadhi, Pakistan Muslim League provincial vice-president Zahir Shah Afridi, Asghar Khan Afridi, Jamaat-e-Islami Bara amir Akhtar Badshah Afridi and others were also present on the occasion. They said it was the primary responsibility of the administration to establish law and order.

“We want to ensure that urea fertilizer is provided at a subsidised rate to farmers in Bara and Tirah Maidan as is provided to other parts of the country,” said Shah Faisal.He said that survey should be conducted of the houses and hujras destroyed during military operations and militancy in Bara and Tirah, while the compensation cheques of the surveyed houses should be released.

Shah Faisal said they condemned the registration of FIR against the leaders of Bara Siyasi Ittehad and said that it would not demoralise them.He further said that the security agencies and other relevant authorities should play their role to maintain law and order situation in Khyber district.