Games torch relay to reach Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Olympic Association’s entourage headed by Secretary Rizwanul Haq will receive the 34th National Games torch relay from Attock Kund River for its onward journey to Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium where a reception has been planned for tomorrow (Wednesday).

The torch relay for the Games scheduled to start in Quetta on May 22 is currently on a trip to all four provinces including Islamabad. “We will welcome the relay on May 9 at Kund River’s bridge where a strong 60 to 70-member entourage of the Islamabad Olympic Association will receive the torch for its onward journey to Islamabad.

The Islamabad Olympic Association entourage includes athletes, former athletes, and officials from different federations. The torch relay will get a warm welcome here in the capital city,” Rizwanul Haq said. Islamabad Olympic Association President Rana Sarwar is out of the country in connection with the Kabaddi meeting while all other officials will be there.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari will be the guest of honour at a special function organised by the Islamabad Olympics Association at the Jinnah Stadium on Wednesday.

“Besides the ministry officials, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), local federations, athletes, former officials, federations secretaries, and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion. The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood will also especially travel from Lahore to attend the meeting,” Rizwan said.

The torch relay will then be transited to Lahore on May 11. It will be kept at the Olympic House Lahore for May 12 ceremonies at the Lahore College for Women, at Mayo Garden (By Railways Sports Board), and for the Tour of Torch Relay around the Lahore Walled City.

On May 13, ceremonies are also planned in Lahore to welcome the 34th National Games Torch Relay. These include ceremonies at the IG Police Office Lahore, by Police Sports Board, a grand ceremony at the Wapda Sports Complex Lahore (by Wapda Sports Board), and Ceremony at Akhawat College Lahore.

On May 14, the Torch Relay will be handed over to Balochistan Olympic Association and will be transited to Quetta. From May 15 onward different ceremonies are planned within Quetta city till the start of the 34th National Games on May 22.

As many as 32 sports are to be contested in the 34th National Games to be held in Balochistan’s capital city of Quetta from May 22-30. Over three thousand athletes are expected to compete in the nine-day Games that will be the first in recent times to be held in Quetta. The competition in different disciplines will start as early as May 12 in Quetta.

Events to be contested during the Games include archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, bodybuilding, boxing, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, rugby, rowing, sailing, shooting, squash, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, tug of war, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, and fencing.