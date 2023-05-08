Islamabad for boosting ties with Kabul to tackle terrorism

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir speaking with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and the Afghan foreign minister.—The News

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism.



During a meeting with Afghanistan’s Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi, the COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

The COAS and Afghan acting FM discussed issues of mutual interest, including aspects related to regional security, border management and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.

General Asim reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest. Foreign Minister Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan. He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity. Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contact to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern. Separately, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang called on the COAS at his office.

Talking to him, General Asim reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the China-Pakistan strategic relationship and also pledged full support for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a vital component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Both the sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security and defence cooperation. The COAS also appreciated China’s unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues.

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between the two brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of Pakistan Armed Forces for provision of security to Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.

The two dignitaries also discussed the evolving security situation in the region.

The COAS acknowledged China’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reiterating their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.

Separately, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted Afghanistan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides held a candid and in-depth exchange on key issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, as well as trade and connectivity. The foreign ministers reaffirmed their desire to pursue continuous and practical engagement.

On peace and security, the foreign ministers emphasised the need for enhanced coordination to counter terrorism and deepening bilateral cooperation.

Regarding bilateral and transit trade, the two sides stressed the importance of removing impediments to trade in order to advance the goal of enhanced regional economic integration and connectivity.

FM Bilawal also hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting Afghan delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Amir Khan Muttaqi is on a visit to Pakistan from May 05 to 08 accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The Afghan acting foreign minister also participated in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue on Saturday, attended by the Chinese foreign minister, where the three sides agreed to advance political engagement, counterterrorism cooperation and enhance trade, investments and connectivity under the trilateral framework.