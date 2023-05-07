Attending SCO moot: BJP, PTI on same page on criticising Bilawal, says PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were on the same page to criticise Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference in Goa (India).

The party leaders, in their statements, said the BJP and PTI were equally perturbed due to Pakistan’s participation in the moot.

Reacting to PTI’s criticism of Bilawal’s participation in the conference, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Spokesperson PPP Parliamentarians Shahzia Marri said the foreign minister aptly represented the country at the SCO conference with the demeanour of a seasoned diplomat and statesman. “Our foreign minister also pointed out the atrocities being meted out to Muslims in India,” she said. The Indian foreign minister’s press conference was aimed at appeasing the extremists of RSS, she added. “The BJP and PTI are equally perturbed due to Pakistan’s participation in the SCO conference,” she said.

Separately, PPP Sindh General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s unequivocal stand on Indian soil disturbed the BJP and PTI. He said the PPP chairman blew up the false narratives of the BJP and RSS against Pakistan and Muslims all over the world in a reasoned manner.

He said Imran Khan was always under the misconception that like him, the memory of the entire nation was weak. “Imran Niazi was a person who wishes, for the success of the election of Narendra Modi. His government was silent on Indian act of August 5 in occupied Kashmir and the nation will never forget that release of Indian pilot without the demand of his country.”