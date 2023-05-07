Flashfloods, hailstorm destroy crops in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The flashfloods triggered by heavy rains coupled with hailstorm and gusty winds destroyed standing crops and washed away dozens of cattle and abodes in different areas of the Mohmand tribal district on Saturday.

The floodwater inundated the houses, shops and hujras in the entire Tarokhel village, which affected households, including electricity generators and other appliances.

The residents complained that there was no heavy machinery available with the Rescue 1122 to pump out floodwater from the homes, shops and other buildings.

They said that their abodes were about to collapse if the water was not pumped out from the mud-thatched structures immediately. It was learnt that dozens of cattle had been washed away in the flooding while standing crops also destroyed in different areas of many tehsils

Later, the residents blocked the Bajaur-Peshawar road to protest the contractor indifferent attitude, who is carrying out construct work on the road.

They complained that floodwater submerged the Tarokhel village after smooth flow of water blocked in a seasonal stream due to the under construction bridge.