JIT visits Zaman Park, questions Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Friday told a joint investigation team (JIT) that he knew nothing about the owner of the vehicle that brought the body of Zile Shah to hospital.

The JIT visited Zaman Park and questioned Imran Khan over various matters. To a question, Imran said he neither knew about Raja Shakeel, the vehicle owner, neither the driver. When asked how did he come to know about Zile Shah’s death, Imran said Dr Yasmin Rashid informed him that his body had been found on a footpath.

When asked whether he knew what was happening outside his residence when the police came up with a notice on March 14, Imran responded he was inside the house and could not tell as to what had happened then.

To another question, he said he had not asked the workers to gather outside his residence but they gathered themselves. Imran also said he had held the judiciary in great esteem. He said his house was raided in his absence while water cannons were used. “We want elections; why will we go for any chaos,” he argued.