Justice Isa reference came from people above Faiz Hameed: Imran

PTI Chief Imran Khan addresses party workers via video link in this undated image. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday disclosed that the presidential reference for the removal of Supreme Court senior judge Qazi Faez Isa came from people holding higher positions than the former ISI chief Lt-General (retd) Faiz Hameed.

In an informal conversation with journalists on the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he arrived in connection with the hearing of his bail plea in nine cases, the PTI chairman said, “We were told all were equal under the law and Justice Isa also had to be answerable, but the party realised later that there was a different intention behind all this.”

He said former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa during several briefings said there was no oil in the tanks. “I was surprised what kind of army chief was he who was saying such things,” he added.

He said ‘Dirty Harry’ was behind the initiation of cases against PTI leaders Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill. “JIT findings of the Wazirabad attack were sabotaged by Dirty Harry. If something happens to me, Dirty Harry will be behind it. There is a threat to my life from Dirty Harry, not any foreign agencies. Now I am hearing there is a terror threat to Murad Saeed, but I am sure Dirty Harry will be behind it.”

He said there were also reports of a spy agency’s involvement in the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

In a sarcastic tone, Imran said he had managed to score 170 in cricket but it seemed the number of cases lodged against him would soon reach a double century. Replying to a question about his government’s policy of talks with the Taliban, Imran said his government was in talks with the Afghan Taliban for sending the TTP militants back but the government was removed before they could reach an agreement in this regard. “[Then KP CM] Mehmood Khan had timely informed about the return of the Taliban but the matter was not taken seriously,” he said. Replying to a question about his statement that “corrupt” army officers would be taken to task if his government came to power, Khan said he talked about taking legal action as per the law.

About meetings with US diplomats, he said they wanted good ties with all the countries and won’t accept slavery. “We want good relations with everybody,” he added. Imran said he had informed a five-member bench of the Lahore High Court about the person who posed threat to his life. “If I take his name, your TV channel or newspapers wouldn’t publish it due to which I call him Dirty Harry.” When asked to comment on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to India for participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Foreign Ministers’ summit, he asked if Kashmir was not an issue for them.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday got protective bail in seven cases registered under terrorism charges and got an extension in his interim bail in two other cases till May 9 from the Islamabad High Court (IHC). A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, heard the plea.

The court directed Imran to approach the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) within 10 days. The PTI chief reached the Islamabad High Court in a wheelchair after his lawyers applied for permission to allow his vehicle to enter the court premises. The chief justice remarked that there should be no impression that someone wanted to make an arrest on the court premises, adding that no arrests could be made inside the high court compound. “I am sure the government will not do anything like this, nor should it do,” he added. He also noted that in the last hearing, the PTI chief’s lawyer had applied for an exemption from appearance.

“If you seek exemption on medical grounds, attach a medical certificate from a government hospital. You know a private hospital certificate has no legal status,” said Justice Farooq addressing Imran. The counsel requested for an adjournment in both court cases till their transfer to a lower court. The chief justice remarked: “I have to pronounce a decision on Imran Khan’s request for trial through video link. The law has to be settled on this issue, so please assist.” During the hearing, Imran came to the rostrum and said he had informed the five-member Lahore High Court bench about the person who could harm him. “If I take his name, none of the newspapers will publish it,” he said, accusing the person of running the caretaker government.

Imran Khan’s lawyer expressed his fear that the situation outside the court showed something grave could happen. The advocate general claimed Imran Khan’s medical report was not genuine.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told the bench that only Imran Khan was following the court orders. He then got into an argument with Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon on which the court expressed its annoyance.

Imran was scheduled to appear in the court along with his legal team under strict security arrangements. Only 15 lawyers were allowed to enter the courtroom along with Imran.

Moreover, 10 lawyers from the attorney general and advocate general’s office and 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association were allowed in the courtroom.

Separately, on the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan before the court here, Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi issued a statement and said, “Chairman Imran Khan is going to appear in the court to face bogus cases despite ill health and serious threat to his life. I want to warn the authorities concerned that any misadventure on this occasion can cause tension.” He claimed that like him, the entire nation stood with Imran Khan today and that God willing, victory will soon be the destiny of Pakistan and captain Imran Khan. On Imran’s appearance before the court, Fawad said PTI chief was not allowed to come in the car despite medical problems and security concerns.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Islamabad chapter has decided to hold a rally on May 6 in the federal capital on the chairman’s call to express solidarity with the judiciary. PTI Islamabad President Ali Nawaz Awan has informed the district administration in writing that PTI will hold a peaceful rally on May 06 from Zero Point and it will end at the Fatima Jinnah Park here. He requested that adequate security should be provided to the rally.